In July 2018, Bright Manyika was elected to Ward 15 Rushinga RDC, for Zanu PF with 1206 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Rushinga RDC with 1206 votes, beating Tawanda Mhlanga of MDC Alliance with 180 votes and Lovemore Nyambisi of PRC with 25 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]