'''Bright Matonga ''' is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got goods worth US$359,420.00 .

In '''July 2020''', '''Bright Matonga ''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

'''Bright Matonga''' was jointly charged with the former Zupco chairman [[Charles Nherera]] . '''Matonga''' was reportedly charged with receiving a 10,000-US-dollar bribe in '''2004''' from controversial Zimbabwean Asian businessman, [[Jayesh Shah]], who was involved in several deals with the state-run bus company [[ZUPCO]]. '''Matonga''' was chief executive of [[ZUPCO]] at the time the alleged offence was committed. <ref name="TZD">[https://www.thezimbabwedaily.com/news/10049-zupco-crumbles-mugabe-presides-over-yet-another-historic-destruction.html], ''ZUPCO crumbles; Mugabe presides over yet another historic destruction '', Published:31 December 2011 , retrieved: 11 December 2017</ref>

Bright Matonga is a Zimbabwean politician and a former Deputy Minister of Information and Member of Parliament. Matonga is an author.





Personal Life

He was once married to Elizabeth Anne Matonga and together they had a son Farai Mandishona Matonga.

Education

Matonga wrote his O and A Levels at Ngezi High School and Churchill Boys High respectively. He then enrolled at [Greenwich University] in the United Kingdom where he graduated with a BSc Honours in Media Production & Technology. After graduating from Greenwich, he enrolled for a Masters in Strategic Management at Chinhoyi University of Technology He then went on to enroll at , [University of Aldersgate] for a Doctorate in Strategic Management.

He also holds a Diploma in International Air Transport.[1]

Positions Held

2003 -2005 Zupco CEO

Deputy Minister of Information

Events

Alleged bribe

Bright Matonga was jointly charged with the former Zupco chairman Charles Nherera . Matonga was reportedly charged with receiving a 10,000-US-dollar bribe in 2004 from controversial Zimbabwean Asian businessman, Jayesh Shah, who was involved in several deals with the state-run bus company ZUPCO. Matonga was chief executive of ZUPCO at the time the alleged offence was committed. [2]

Chigwell Estate

In 2016 Matonga was reported to have been blamed for the rundown of Chigwell Estate in Chegutu. It was reported that the farm before Matonga took over would sustain the livelihood of about 500 lives and help Zimbabwe annual revenue with $4 million in exports. However Matonga was reported to have been unapologetic of the situation on the farm.[3]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Bright Matonga was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Bright Matonga is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got goods worth US$359,420.00. [4]





Books

Resettled Farmers & Food Security in Zimbabwe:Current Trends & Debates