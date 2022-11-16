Bright Zhantali is a suspected serial killer and rapist who committed the alleged crimes in areas that include Marondera, Harare, Mutare, Rusape, Hwedza, Goromonzi, and Macheke.[1]

Background

Zhantali comes from Concession in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province, and has a sister called Benhilda.

He attended his secondary education in Chiweshe, where he attained eight As and one B at Ordinary Level, and his results were said to have been the best at his school.

Murder Of Fishmonger

In July 2021, Zhantali, who was 29 years old at the time, was arrested in connection with the murder of Nester Chiikwengo aged 45 who was self-employed as a fishmonger and intended to buy fish for resale.

On 21 June 2021, Zhantali allegedly robbed her of US$30 and her cell phone, raped, and killed Chiikwengo after he had lured her on the pretext that he was selling fish.

He was wearing a shirt similar to the ones worn by Parks Rangers when he committed the crime.

Zhantali was apprehended by members of the public and handed him over to the police after he was identified wearing the same clothes he was wearing when he left with Chiikwengo.[2]

References