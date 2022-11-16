Police said the seven of the murders were committed between January and March 2022.

He is alleged to have murdered at least 23 women in different parts of the country and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said he even suggested the victims could be more.

Zhantali targeted sex workers and women walking alone in a three-month spree of rapes and murders in [[Marondera]].<ref name="ZimLive">[https://www.zimlive.com/2022/03/police-arrest-marondera-serial-killer-and-rapist-linked-to-at-least-11-murders/ Police arrest Marondera serial killer and rapist linked to at least 11 murders], ''Prince Machaya'', Published: 20 March 2022, Retrieved: 16 November 2022</ref>

Zhantali was apprehended by members of the public and handed over to the police after he was identified wearing the same clothes he was wearing when he left with Chiikwengo.<ref name="H-Metro">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/fishmonger-murderer-nabbed/ FISHMONGER MURDERER NABBED], ''Zvikomborero Parafini'', Published: 12 July 2021, Retrieved: 16 November 2022</ref>

Zhantali was apprehended by members of the public and handed him over to the police after he was identified wearing the same clothes he was wearing when he left with Chiikwengo.<ref name="H-Metro">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/fishmonger-murderer-nabbed/ FISHMONGER MURDERER NABBED], ''Zvikomborero Parafini'', Published: 12 July 2021, Retrieved: 16 November 2022</ref>

He was wearing a shirt similar to the ones worn by Parks Rangers when he committed the crime.

He was wearing a shirt similar to the ones worn by Parks Rangers when he committed the crime.

On 21 June 2021, Zhantali allegedly robbed Chiikwengo of US$30 and her cell phone, raped, and killed her after he had lured her near Lake Chivero on the pretext that he was selling fish.

On 21 June 2021, Zhantali allegedly robbed her of US$30 and her cell phone, raped, and killed Chiikwengo after he had lured her on the pretext that he was selling fish.

In July 2021, Zhantali, who was 29 years old at the time, was arrested in connection with the murder of Nester Chiikwengo aged 45 who was self-employed as a fishmonger and intended to buy fish for resale.

In July 2021, Zhantali, who was 29 years old at the time, was arrested in connection with the murder of Nester Chiikwengo aged 45 who was self-employed as a fishmonger and intended to buy fish for resale.

He attended his secondary education in Chiweshe, where he attained eight As and one B at Ordinary Level, and his results were said to have been the best at his school.

He attended his secondary education in Chiweshe, where he attained eight As and one B at Ordinary Level, and his results were said to have been the best at his school.

Zhantali resides at Dandamira township, [[Concession]] but is originally from [[ Chiweshe ]] in [[Mazowe District]], [[Mashonaland Central Province]], and has a sister called Benhilda.

Zhantali comes from [[ Concession ]] in [[Mazowe District]], [[Mashonaland Central Province]], and has a sister called Benhilda.

Bright Zhantali is a suspected serial killer and rapist who committed the alleged crimes in areas that include Marondera, Harare, Mutare, Rusape, Hwedza, Goromonzi, and Macheke.[1]

Background

Zhantali resides at Dandamira township, Concession but is originally from Chiweshe in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province, and has a sister called Benhilda.

He attended his secondary education in Chiweshe, where he attained eight As and one B at Ordinary Level, and his results were said to have been the best at his school.

Murder Of Fishmonger

In July 2021, Zhantali, who was 29 years old at the time, was arrested in connection with the murder of Nester Chiikwengo aged 45 who was self-employed as a fishmonger and intended to buy fish for resale.

On 21 June 2021, Zhantali allegedly robbed Chiikwengo of US$30 and her cell phone, raped, and killed her after he had lured her near Lake Chivero on the pretext that he was selling fish.

He was wearing a shirt similar to the ones worn by Parks Rangers when he committed the crime.

Zhantali was apprehended by members of the public and handed over to the police after he was identified wearing the same clothes he was wearing when he left with Chiikwengo.[2]

Rape and Murder Spree

Zhantali targeted sex workers and women walking alone in a three-month spree of rapes and murders in Marondera.[3]

He is alleged to have murdered at least 23 women in different parts of the country and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said he even suggested the victims could be more.

Police said the seven of the murders were committed between January and March 2022.