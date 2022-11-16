<blockquote>Police arrested Bright Zhantali (30) on 19th March 2022 in Goromonzi, for nine (9) counts of murder and rape cases which occurred during the period 14th January 2022 to 12th March 2022, in Hwedza, Goromonzi, Marondera, and Macheke. All the victims were women.</blockquote>

Bright Zhantali is a suspected serial killer and rapist who committed the alleged crimes in areas that include Marondera, Harare, Mutare, Rusape, Hwedza, Goromonzi, and Macheke.[1]

Background

Zhantali resides at Dandamira township, Concession but is originally from Chiweshe in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province, and has a sister called Benhilda.

He did his primary education at Dandamera Primary School in Concession. He attended his secondary education in Chiweshe, where he attained eight As and one B at Ordinary Level, and his results were said to have been the best at his school.

Benhilda said Bright could not proceed to Advanced Level, as the family did not have the money to finance his education. She said:

I think this is when his strange behaviour started. He would leave home and be away for months, only to come back for a couple of days and go back again. He would leave without notice. He was arrested multiple times for theft. He was in and out of jail for theft, but back then, we never heard of any murder cases against him.

When Zhantali married, he lived in Mabvuku with his wife and the couple had one child.

The wife regularly complained that he was hardly at home as he would leave her and go away for months and this led to their separation.

His childhood friend Alvin Chibaya said he was an easy-going character, but had a short temper and was easily agitated and a bully at primary school as he was slightly older than the rest of the pupils.

Zhantali was for some time involved in gold panning. In 2017 he reportedly told Chibaya that "anything happens when you are into gold panning …"

Murder Of Fishmonger

In July 2021, Zhantali, who was 29 years old at the time, was arrested in connection with the murder of Nester Chiikwengo aged 45 who was self-employed as a fishmonger and intended to buy fish for resale.

On 21 June 2021, Zhantali allegedly robbed Chiikwengo of US$30 and her cell phone, raped, and killed her after he had lured her near Lake Chivero on the pretext that he was selling fish.

He was wearing a shirt similar to the ones worn by Parks Rangers when he committed the crime.

Zhantali was apprehended by members of the public and handed over to the police after he was identified wearing the same clothes he was wearing when he left with Chiikwengo.[2]

He appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who referred him to the High Court for bail considerations. Zhantali was subsequently granted bail by the High Court.

Rape and Murder Spree

Zhantali targeted sex workers and women walking alone in a three-month spree of rapes and murders in Marondera.[3]

He is alleged to have murdered at least 23 women in different parts of the country and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said he even suggested the victims could be more.

Police said the seven of the murders were committed between January and March 2022.

Arrest in March 2022

Zhantali was arrested by the police on 19 March 2022 in Goromonzi.[4] Zhantali was arrested at around 9PM, police said with the help of mobile phone data from Econet and NetOne. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said in a statement:

Police arrested Bright Zhantali (30) on 19th March 2022 in Goromonzi, for nine (9) counts of murder and rape cases which occurred during the period 14th January 2022 to 12th March 2022, in Hwedza, Goromonzi, Marondera, and Macheke. All the victims were women.

Zhantali's Victims