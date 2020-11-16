Difference between revisions of "Brighton Mizha"
In July 2018, Brighton Mizha was elected to Ward 4 Chinhoyi Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1246 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 4 Chinhoyi Municipality with 1246 votes, beating Ignatius Zvigadza of Zanu-PF with 1111 votes, Sam Jumbe, independent with 286 votes, Petronella Chihoboya of PRC with 45 votes, Edmore Chibango of ZIPP with 42 votes and Makore Kanzou of NPF with 22 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
