Difference between revisions of "Brighton Muzhira"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Brighton Muzhira''' was elected to Ward 12 Mazowe RDC, for, Zanu PF with 1566 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 09:57, 16 April 2021
In July 2018, Brighton Muzhira was elected to Ward 12 Mazowe RDC, for, Zanu PF with 1566 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 12 Mazowe RDC with 1566 votes, beating Tawanda Mbiswa of MDC Alliance with 1060 votes, Admire Jenami, independent with 81 votes, and Methuzelah Nyakudya of NPF with 75 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020