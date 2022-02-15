In July 2018, Brighton Nyanise was elected to Ward 14 Chipinge RDC, for MDC Alliance with 920 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Chipinge RDC with 920 votes, beating Musanyepa John Chivunze of Zanu PF with 555 votes and Richard Makwininwizi of PRC with 83 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

