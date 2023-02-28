Difference between revisions of "Brighton Tuwaya"

In February 2023, Tuwaya trained with the newly promoted Northern Region Soccer League side Shamva Mine after being released by Simba Bhora.<ref name="Zimsportsconnect1"> [https://zimsportsconnect.net/2023/02/26/tuwaya-still-eager-to-play/ Tuwaya still eager to play], ''Zimsportsconnect1'', Published: 26 February 2023, Retrieved: 28 February 2023</ref>

'''Brighton Tuwaya''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who has played for the ZIFA Northern Region Division One side Simba Bhora.<ref name="Sunday Mail"> Langton Nyakwenda, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/a-volatile-unpredictable-jungle], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: November 17, 2019, Retrieved: December 17, 2019</ref>

Brighton Tuwaya is a Zimbabwean footballer who has played for the ZIFA Northern Region Division One side Simba Bhora.[1]

He is a former player for Dynamos Football Club and the now defunct Lancashire Steel Football Club as a defender.

Background

Brighton Tuwaya was born on 6 August 1982. He played his junior football for National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Juniors.

He started his professional career playing for the now-defunct Lancashire Steel in Kwekwe before joining Dynamos Football Club.

Career

Tuwaya played for the now defunct Kwekwe based Lancashire Steel Football Club before joining Harare giants Dynamos Football Club.

He was part of the Dynamos team that reached the 2008 CAF Champions League Semi-Finals which they lost to Coton Sport of Cameroon 5-0 on aggregate.

Tuwaya left Dynamos and played for other teams like Shabanie Mine. He later joined FC Strikers in the ZIFA Central Region Division One in 2012 where spent the whole season.[2]

2008 Champions League Team - Tuwaya Front Row Far (R)

The central defender helped Division One club Simba Bhora to gain promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League ahead of the 2023 season.

In February 2023, Tuwaya trained with the newly promoted Northern Region Soccer League side Shamva Mine after being released by Simba Bhora.[3]

Teams Played For

Lancashire Steel Football Club

Dynamos Football Club

Shabanie Mine Football Club

FC Strikers

Simba Bhora Football Club