Difference between revisions of "Brighton Tuwaya"

He is a former player for [[Dynamos Football Club]] and the now defunct Lancashire Steel Football Club as a defender.
Brighton Tuwaya was born on 6 August 1982. He played his junior football for [[National Railways of Zimbabwe]] (NRZ) Juniors. He started his professional career playing for the now defunct Lancashire Steel in [[Kwekwe]] before joining [[Dynamos Football Club]].
Brighton Tuwaya was born on 6 August 1982. He played his junior football for [[National Railways of Zimbabwe]] (NRZ) Juniors.
He started his professional career playing for the nowdefunct Lancashire Steel in [[Kwekwe]] before joining [[Dynamos Football Club]].
Tuwaya played for the now defunct [[Kwekwe]] based Lancashire Steel Football Club before joining [[Harare]] giants Dynamos Football Club. He was part of the Dynamos team that reached the 2008 CAF Champions League Semi Finals which they lost to Coton Sport of Cameroon 5-0 on aggregate. Tuwaya left Dynamos and played for other teams like Shabanie Mine. He later joined FC Strikers in the [[ZIFA]] Central Region Division One in 2012 where spent the whole season.<ref name="Daily News"> [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2012/09/18/controversy-reigns-once-more-in-central-region], ''The Daily News'', Published: September 18, 2012, Retrieved: December 17, 2019</ref>
Tuwaya played for the now defunct [[Kwekwe]] based Lancashire Steel Football Club before joining [[Harare]] giants Dynamos Football Club.
He was part of the Dynamos team that reached the 2008 CAF Champions League SemiFinals which they lost to Coton Sport of Cameroon 5-0 on aggregate.
Tuwaya left Dynamos and played for other teams like Shabanie Mine. He later joined FC Strikers in the [[ZIFA]] Central Region Division One in 2012 where spent the whole season.<ref name="Daily News"> [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2012/09/18/controversy-reigns-once-more-in-central-region], ''The Daily News'', Published: September 18, 2012, Retrieved: December 17, 2019</ref>
[[File:2008 Champions League Team.jpg|thumb|2008 Champions League Team - Tuwaya Front Row Far (R)]]
[[File:2008 Champions League Team.jpg|thumb|2008 Champions League Team - Tuwaya Front Row Far (R)]]
==Teams Played For==
==Teams Played For==
*Shabanie Mine Football Club
*Shabanie Mine Football Club
*FC Strikers
*FC Strikers
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
* [[Highlanders Football Club]]
* [[Highlanders Football Club]]
|}
|}
==References==
==References==
|Brighton Tuwaya
|Born
|Brighton Tuwaya
August 6, 1982
|Occupation
|Employer
|Simba Bhora
|Known for
|Being part of the Dynamos Football Club team that reached the 2008 CAF Champions League semi finals
Brighton Tuwaya is a Zimbabwean footballer who has played for the ZIFA Northern Region Division One side Simba Bhora.[1]
He is a former player for Dynamos Football Club and the now defunct Lancashire Steel Football Club as a defender.
Background
Brighton Tuwaya was born on 6 August 1982. He played his junior football for National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Juniors.
He started his professional career playing for the now-defunct Lancashire Steel in Kwekwe before joining Dynamos Football Club.
Career
Tuwaya played for the now defunct Kwekwe based Lancashire Steel Football Club before joining Harare giants Dynamos Football Club.
He was part of the Dynamos team that reached the 2008 CAF Champions League Semi-Finals which they lost to Coton Sport of Cameroon 5-0 on aggregate.
Tuwaya left Dynamos and played for other teams like Shabanie Mine. He later joined FC Strikers in the ZIFA Central Region Division One in 2012 where spent the whole season.[2]
The central defender helped Division One club Simba Bhora to gain promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League ahead of the 2023 season.
In February 2023, Tuwaya trained with the newly promoted Northern Region Soccer League side Shamva Mine after being released by Simba Bhora.[3]
Teams Played For
- Lancashire Steel Football Club
- Dynamos Football Club
- Shabanie Mine Football Club
- FC Strikers
- Simba Bhora Football Club