Difference between revisions of "Brighton Tuwaya"

From Pindula
m
m
 
Line 10: Line 10:
 
| native_name_lang  =  
 
| native_name_lang  =  
 
| birth_name        =  Brighton Tuwaya<!-- only use if different from name above -->
 
| birth_name        =  Brighton Tuwaya<!-- only use if different from name above -->
| birth_date        =  {{birth date and age|1982|08|06}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
+
| birth_date        =  {{birth date |1982|08|06}} <!-- {{birth date |YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
 
| birth_place        =   
 
| birth_place        =   
 
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
Line 82: Line 82:
  
  
'''Brighton Tuwaya''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 6 August 1982 and currently plays for Simba Bhora who were playing in the [[Mashonaland Central]] Division Two 2A league and have now been promoted into the ZIFA Northern Region Division One for the 2020 season.<ref name="Sunday Mail"> Langton Nyakwenda, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/a-volatile-unpredictable-jungle], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: November 17, 2019, Retrieved: December 17, 2019</ref> He is a former player for [[Dynamos Football Club]] as a defender.
+
'''Brighton Tuwaya''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 6 August 1982 and currently plays for the ZIFA Northern Region Division One side Simba Bhora.<ref name="Sunday Mail"> Langton Nyakwenda, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/a-volatile-unpredictable-jungle], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: November 17, 2019, Retrieved: December 17, 2019</ref> He is a former player for [[Dynamos Football Club]] and the now defunct Lancashire Steel Football Club as a defender.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
 
+
Brighton Tuwaya was born on 6 August 1982. He played his junior football for [[National Railways of Zimbabwe]] (NRZ) Juniors. He started his professional career playing for the now defunct Lancashire Steel in [[Kwekwe]] before joining [[Dynamos Football Club]].
Brighton Tuwaya was born on 6 August 1982. He started his professional career playing for the now defunct Lancashire Steel in Kwekwe before joining [[Dynamos Football Club]].
 
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Tuwaya played for the now defunct [[Kwekwe]] based Lancashire Steel Football Club before joining [[Harare]] giants Dynamos Football Club. He was part of the Dynamos team that reached the 2008 CAF Champions League semi finals which they lost to Coton Sport of Cameroon. Tuwaya left Dynamos and played for other teams like Shabanie Mine. He later joined FC Strikers in the ZIFA Central Region Division One in 2012 where spent the whole season playing.<ref name="Daily News">  [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2012/09/18/controversy-reigns-once-more-in-central-region], ''The Daily News'', Published: September 18, 2012, Retrieved: December 17, 2019</ref>
+
Tuwaya played for the now defunct [[Kwekwe]] based Lancashire Steel Football Club before joining [[Harare]] giants Dynamos Football Club. He was part of the Dynamos team that reached the 2008 CAF Champions League Semi Finals which they lost to Coton Sport of Cameroon 5-0 on aggregate. Tuwaya left Dynamos and played for other teams like Shabanie Mine. He later joined FC Strikers in the [[ZIFA]] Central Region Division One in 2012 where spent the whole season.<ref name="Daily News">  [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2012/09/18/controversy-reigns-once-more-in-central-region], ''The Daily News'', Published: September 18, 2012, Retrieved: December 17, 2019</ref>
 
[[File:2008 Champions League Team.jpg|thumb|2008 Champions League Team - Tuwaya Front Row Far (R)]]
 
[[File:2008 Champions League Team.jpg|thumb|2008 Champions League Team - Tuwaya Front Row Far (R)]]
  
Line 112: Line 111:
 
* [[Highlanders Football Club]]
 
* [[Highlanders Football Club]]
 
|}
 
|}
 +
 +
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 13:30, 6 October 2020

Brighton Tuwaya
caption =
BornBrighton Tuwaya
(1982-08-06)August 6, 1982
Occupation
  • Footballer
EmployerSimba Bhora
Known forBeing part of the Dynamos Football Club team that reached the 2008 CAF Champions League semi finals


Brighton Tuwaya is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 6 August 1982 and currently plays for the ZIFA Northern Region Division One side Simba Bhora.[1] He is a former player for Dynamos Football Club and the now defunct Lancashire Steel Football Club as a defender.

Background

Brighton Tuwaya was born on 6 August 1982. He played his junior football for National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Juniors. He started his professional career playing for the now defunct Lancashire Steel in Kwekwe before joining Dynamos Football Club.

Career

Tuwaya played for the now defunct Kwekwe based Lancashire Steel Football Club before joining Harare giants Dynamos Football Club. He was part of the Dynamos team that reached the 2008 CAF Champions League Semi Finals which they lost to Coton Sport of Cameroon 5-0 on aggregate. Tuwaya left Dynamos and played for other teams like Shabanie Mine. He later joined FC Strikers in the ZIFA Central Region Division One in 2012 where spent the whole season.[2]

2008 Champions League Team - Tuwaya Front Row Far (R)

Teams Played For


Articles You Might Like


References

  1. Langton Nyakwenda, [1], The Sunday Mail, Published: November 17, 2019, Retrieved: December 17, 2019
  2. [2], The Daily News, Published: September 18, 2012, Retrieved: December 17, 2019
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Brighton_Tuwaya&oldid=92968"