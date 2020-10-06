Difference between revisions of "Brighton Tuwaya"
Latest revision as of 13:30, 6 October 2020
August 6, 1982
|Simba Bhora
|Known for
|Being part of the Dynamos Football Club team that reached the 2008 CAF Champions League semi finals
Brighton Tuwaya is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 6 August 1982 and currently plays for the ZIFA Northern Region Division One side Simba Bhora.[1] He is a former player for Dynamos Football Club and the now defunct Lancashire Steel Football Club as a defender.
Background
Brighton Tuwaya was born on 6 August 1982. He played his junior football for National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Juniors. He started his professional career playing for the now defunct Lancashire Steel in Kwekwe before joining Dynamos Football Club.
Career
Tuwaya played for the now defunct Kwekwe based Lancashire Steel Football Club before joining Harare giants Dynamos Football Club. He was part of the Dynamos team that reached the 2008 CAF Champions League Semi Finals which they lost to Coton Sport of Cameroon 5-0 on aggregate. Tuwaya left Dynamos and played for other teams like Shabanie Mine. He later joined FC Strikers in the ZIFA Central Region Division One in 2012 where spent the whole season.[2]
Teams Played For
- Lancashire Steel Football Club
- Dynamos Football Club
- Shabanie Mine Football Club
- FC Strikers