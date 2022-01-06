Brita Masalethulini was a Zimbabwean model who later became a businesswoman. She rose to fame in 2001 after she was crowned Miss Malaika. In 1999, she was crowned Miss Zimbabwe. Masalethulini's private life has been tumultuous ever since her rise to stardom and this has soiled her image.

Background

Brita Masalethulini was born on March 11, 1976 and grew up on a cattle ranch on the fringes of Harare[1] She was raised at a farm called Ingwe. Her first stint at modelling was at the age of six when she was chosen to compete in a children’s pageant called Miss Muffet which she won in 1985. Masalethulini then went on to feature in a television commercial, a textbook cover and as an extra in a short film during the course of her childhood.[2]

Career

Masalethulini began her career as a model whilst she was a student at Harare Polytechnic where she was an art student.[3] In 1999, Masalethulini was crowned Miss Zimbabwe.[3] This event marked what later became a huge break in Masalethulini's career and life in general. In 2001, Masalethulini was crowned Miss Malaika and pocketed US$200 000.[4] After being crowned Miss Malaika, Masalethulini resigned from the glitz and glamour industry to become an image consultant. She was later employed at Philip Chiyangwa's Pinnacle Properties.[5] This move was prompted by her dire need to widen her means of generating income. She also started her own business of manufacturing chemical detergents (dish washers and toiletries).[6]

Brita Masalethulini joined Capitalk FM as a radio presenter. Together with Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta, Masalethulini presented the talk show Capitalk Cradle.

Accolades

Little Miss Muffet

Miss Harare Polytechnic College (1999)

Miss Harare (1999)

Miss Zimbabwe (1999)

Second Princess for Top Model Zimbabwe (1999)

Supermodel of the Year Finalist (1998)

Miss Lucky 7 Zimbabwe (1999)

Miss Malaika (2001)

Controversy

Masalethulini was also alleged to have been Gideon Gono's mistress. Gono's wife Hellin who knew about the affair tried by all means to put an end to the affair to no avail.[4] It was reported that Gono was harbouring thoughts of customarily marrying Masalethulini. This never materialised when Masalethulini gave birth (2007) to her first daughter upon which she revealed that Gono was not the father of her child though it was widely speculated that the two were love birds. Masalethulini stated that, Tongai Kasukuwere, Saviour Kasukuwere's cousin was the paternal father of her daughter.[5] In 2009, Masalethulini gave birth to her second child and the name of the child's paternal father remains unknown. On 28 July 2014, Masalethulini dragged her lover/boyfriend, Tarirai Mnangagwa, Emmerson Mnangagwa's nephew with whom she had sired her third child with on the basis that he was abusing her.[7] Masalethulini was granted a protection order which barred Mnangagwa from having anything to do with her. Mnangagwa however rubbished the accusations arguing that he had never assaulted the former model.[7]















