Difference between revisions of "British American Tobacco Zimbabwe"

PCC and hijacking its trucks stating, “if this is what you are doing in order to kill competition and you do it in a bad way, somebody will answer for it”. (Rees, M. ''Mugabe link to illegal cigarette trade''. Sunday Times, 23 December 2013.) </blockquote>

'''British America Tobacco''' (BAT) is mentioned on p28 [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] under the Case Study 4 ''The Cigarette Cartels''.

British American Tobacco PLC Zimbabwe (BATZ) is engaged in manufacturing, distributing and selling cigarettes through a network of independent retailers and distributors. It is a subsidiary of [[British American Tobacco group]].

British American Tobacco PLC Zimbabwe (BATZ) is engaged in manufacturing, distributing and selling cigarettes through a network of independent retailers and distributors. It is a subsidiary of [[British American Tobacco group]].



British American Tobacco PLC Zimbabwe (BATZ) is engaged in manufacturing, distributing and selling cigarettes through a network of independent retailers and distributors. It is a subsidiary of British American Tobacco group.

Tel:

Fax:

Cell:

Email:

Website:



Organisation Structure

It was listed in 1961. The Chairman is Lovemore Manatsa.

Offers

Dunhill, Newbury, Berkeley, Madison, Everest and Kingsgate

Events

British America Tobacco (BAT) is mentioned on p28 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 4 The Cigarette Cartels.

In 2012, President Mugabe accused British American Tobacco (BAT) of spying on PCC and hijacking its trucks stating, “if this is what you are doing in order to kill competition and you do it in a bad way, somebody will answer for it”. (Rees, M. Mugabe link to illegal cigarette trade. Sunday Times, 23 December 2013.)

Further Reading