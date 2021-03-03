Difference between revisions of "British American Tobacco Zimbabwe"
Organisation Structure
==Organisation Structure==
It was listed in 1961.
It was listed in 1961.
The Chairman is Lovemore Manatsa.
The Chairman is [[Lovemore Manatsa]].
Offers
==Offers==
Type
|Listed company
|Industry
|Tobacco
|Founded
|1960
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbabwe
Key people
|Lovemore Manatsa(Chairman)
|Products
|Cigarette
|Revenue
|16.7 million (2017)
|Parent
|British American Tobacco group
|Website
|http://www.bat.com/group/sites/UK__9D9KCY.nsf/vwPagesWebLive/DO9FCN2V
British American Tobacco PLC Zimbabwe (BATZ) is engaged in manufacturing, distributing and selling cigarettes through a network of independent retailers and distributors. It is a subsidiary of British American Tobacco group.
Organisation Structure
It was listed in 1961.
The Chairman is Lovemore Manatsa.
See also British American Tobacco Zimbabwe Limited
Offers
Dunhill, Newbury, Berkeley, Madison, Everest and Kingsgate
Events
British America Tobacco (BAT) is mentioned on p28 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under the Case Study 4 The Cigarette Cartels.
In 2012, President Mugabe accused British American Tobacco (BAT) of spying on PCC and hijacking its trucks stating, “if this is what you are doing in order to kill competition and you do it in a bad way, somebody will answer for it”. (Rees, M. Mugabe link to illegal cigarette trade. Sunday Times, 23 December 2013.)