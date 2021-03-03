Difference between revisions of "British American Tobacco Zimbabwe Limited"

''''British American Tobacco Zimbabwe (Holdings) Limited''' is a Zimbabwe-based company engaged in manufacturing, distributing and selling cigarettes through a network of independent retailers and distributors. The Company has a cigarette manufacturing plant in Zimbabwe and sells cigarettes entirely in the Zimbabwe market.

'British American Tobacco Zimbabwe (Holdings) Limited is a Zimbabwe-based company engaged in manufacturing, distributing and selling cigarettes through a network of independent retailers and distributors. The Company has a cigarette manufacturing plant in Zimbabwe and sells cigarettes entirely in the Zimbabwe market.

History

The company was formed in 1902.

See also British American Tobacco Zimbabwe.

cigarette brands

In recent years, our Group’s share of the cigarette market has grown consistently, largely driven by the company's five global brands – Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall and Rothmans.

They have played a key role in our company’s success, accounting for approximately half of the cigarettes we sell worldwide. We strengthened our portfolio even further in 2017 when we acquired Reynolds American Inc. which saw leading US brands Newport, Camel and Natural American Spirit join our new Strategic Portfolio of priority brands.