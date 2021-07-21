

Briton Tembo was the Secretary-General of AFM In Zimbabwe.

Background

He gave his life to Jesus and he was baptised by Rev ZG Msipa in 1981.[1]

Wife

Tembo was married to Hilda Gwatidzo. The couple married in 1995.





Education

Briton Tembo went to Gamwa primary school and secondary school in 1976 and 1983 respectively. In 1991 he enrolled with Living Waters Theological seminary.

Career

He began ministry in Uzumba Maramba Pfumgwe where he ministered from 1994 to 1997. During his time in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, he managed to acquire a church stand, build a personage and established four assemblies.

Tembo was transferred to Harare's Kuwadzana assembly. Together with 6 others, Tembo registered a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) where he is the executive director. He was elected provincial board member in 2005 and as provincial Secretary in 2006 until 2012.

When Harare Central was created Briton Tembo was then elected an overseer in 2012, a position he held until August 2019 when he resigned and joined Harare West province, called by Goodhope Assembly.

Tembo was elected Overseer of Harare West province in October 2019. He was then elected the General Secretary of the church in November 2018 and after the adoption of the amended constitution on the 4th of May 2019, the title changed to Secretary-General. This is the position he held until the time of his death on 21 July 2021.

