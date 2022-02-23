*subject to this act, carryout any function or act as may be prescribed by the Minister<ref name=""/>

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) is the regulatory authority for broadcasting in Zimbabwe. BAZ was established through an Act of Parliament in 2001 providing for the functions, powers and duties of the authority. BAZ falls under the Minister of Media, Information and Publicity. BAZ issues licenses to television and radio broadcasting companies in Zimbabwe.





Vision of BAZ

To become the effective facilitator and regulator to national instruments and institutions for projecting a great and united Zimbabwe based on African identity and values through broadcasting. Cite error: The opening <ref> tag is malformed or has a bad name

Mission Statement of B.A.Z Reads

To create an environment that promotes the development of a local dynamic broadcasting industry, which provides quality services, that are universally available and affordable.

To effectively manage the licensing process and the broadcasting frequency spectrum to safeguard public interest and national sovereignty.

To ensure compliance with the law as well as international telecommunications and broadcasting treaties to which Zimbabwe is a signatory to.

To cooperate with other national and international regulatory bodies.

To develop and retain highly motivated employees through recognition of effort, opportunities for personnel development and competitive rewards.[1]

B.A.Z Functions Are Listed As

to plan and advise on the allocation and and distribution of the available frequency spectrum ,for which purpose it shall have regard to the provisions for the planning of broadcasting service bands

to advice the minister on the adoption and establishment of standards and codes relating to equipment attached to broadcasting systems

to receive ,evaluate and consider applications for the issue of any broadcasting license or signal carrier license

to monitor tariffs charged by broadcasting licensees with a view to eliminating unfair business practices among such licensees and to protect the interests of consumers

to advice the Minister on ways of improving and promoting a regulatory environment that will facilitate the environment the development of a broadcasting industry in a Zimbabwe that is efficient,competitive and responsive to audience needs and the national interests

to encourage diversity in the control of broadcasting services

to ensure that Zimbabweans have effective control of broadcasting services or systems

to ensure the role of broadcasting services and systems in developing and reflecting a sense of Zimbabwe identity,character and cultural diversity

to promote the provision of high quality and innovative programming by providers of broadcasting services

to encourage providers of commercial and community broadcasting services and systems to be responsive to the need for a fair and accurate coverage of matters of public interest and for an appropriate coverage of matters of local significance

to encourage providers of broadcasting services and systems to respect community standards and values in the provision of programme material

to ensure the provision of means for addressing complaints about broadcasting services

to ensure that the providers of broadcasting services places a high priority on the protection of children from exposure to programme material which may be harmful to them

and

and to ensure compliance with the Broadcasting Service Act Chapter ( 12:06) and license conditions and,where empowered ,to enforce the provisions of this Act;

to monitor and track the use of the broadcasting service bands ;

generally ,to advice the Minister on all matters relating to broadcasting systems and services ;

subject to this act, carryout any function or act as may be prescribed by the Minister. Cite error: The opening <ref> tag is malformed or has a bad name

Types of BAZ Licenses

a commercial broadcasting service;

a community broadcasting service;

a subscription satellite broadcasting service;

a subscription cable broadcasting service;

a subscription narrowcasting service;

an open narrowcasting service;

a datacasting service;

a roadcasting service;

a railcasting service;

a webcasting service.

content distribution service

video on demand Cite error: The opening <ref> tag is malformed or has a bad name

Issued B.A.Z Licenses

TV

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)

(ZBC) Multichoice Zimbabwe (for DStv)

(for DStv) Dr Dish (Operators of Kwese TV)

Radio

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)

(ZBC) AB Communications (Operators of ZiFM Stereo)

Zimbabwe Newspapers Group (Operators of Star FM, Diamond FM

On the 23rd of August 2017, B.A.Z announced that it had cancelled the license of Dr. Dish because the company had failed to provide the My TV Africa Service.However after a legal battle the license was restored.

In November 2020, 3K TV was was awarded a license by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe. 3K TV is a sister operation to Zimbabwe’s business newspaper, The Financial Gazette. The television station is owned by Jester Media (Pvt) Ltd.[2]

Criticism

B.A.Z was reported to have been criticized for refusing to license independent operators of TV and Radio in Zimbabwe. Commercial Radio licenses have been issued only to government owned companies and those private companies owned by senior politicians of the ruling party, Zanu-PF.





















References



