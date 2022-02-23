(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)

To become the effective facilitator and regulator to national instruments and institutions for projecting a great and united Zimbabwe based on African identity and values through broadcasting. <ref name=""/> To become the effective facilitator and regulator to national instruments and institutions for projecting a great and united Zimbabwe based on African identity and values through broadcasting. <ref name=""/>

− ==Mission Statement of B.A.Z Reads== + ==Mission Statement of BAZ Reads==

* To create an environment that promotes the development of a local dynamic broadcasting industry, which provides quality services, that are universally available and affordable. * To create an environment that promotes the development of a local dynamic broadcasting industry, which provides quality services, that are universally available and affordable.

* To effectively manage the licensing process and the broadcasting frequency spectrum to safeguard public interest and national sovereignty. * To effectively manage the licensing process and the broadcasting frequency spectrum to safeguard public interest and national sovereignty.

* To develop and retain highly motivated employees through recognition of effort, opportunities for personnel development and competitive rewards.<ref name=""> [http://www.baz.co.zw/index.php/about-baz/95-mission-statement About B.A.Z], '', Published: , Retrieved: 21 November 2017''</ref> * To develop and retain highly motivated employees through recognition of effort, opportunities for personnel development and competitive rewards.<ref name=""> [http://www.baz.co.zw/index.php/about-baz/95-mission-statement About B.A.Z], '', Published: , Retrieved: 21 November 2017''</ref>

− == B.A.Z Functions Are Listed As== + == BAZ Functions Are Listed As==

* to plan and advise on the allocation and and distribution of the available frequency spectrum ,for which purpose it shall have regard to the provisions for the planning of broadcasting service bands * to plan and advise on the allocation and and distribution of the available frequency spectrum ,for which purpose it shall have regard to the provisions for the planning of broadcasting service bands

− * to advice the minister on the adoption and establishment of standards and codes relating to equipment attached to broadcasting systems + * to advise the minister on the adoption and establishment of standards and codes relating to equipment attached to broadcasting systems

− * to receive ,evaluate and consider applications for the issue of any broadcasting license or signal carrier license + * to receive, evaluate and consider applications for the issue of any broadcasting license or signal carrier license

* to monitor tariffs charged by broadcasting licensees with a view to eliminating unfair business practices among such licensees and to protect the interests of consumers * to monitor tariffs charged by broadcasting licensees with a view to eliminating unfair business practices among such licensees and to protect the interests of consumers

− * to advice the Minister on ways of improving and promoting a regulatory environment that will facilitate the environment the development of a broadcasting industry in a Zimbabwe that is efficient, competitive and responsive to audience needs and the national interests + * to advise the Minister on ways of improving and promoting a regulatory environment that will facilitate the development of a broadcasting industry in a Zimbabwe that is efficient, competitive and responsive to audience needs and the national interests

* to encourage diversity in the control of broadcasting services * to encourage diversity in the control of broadcasting services

* to ensure that Zimbabweans have effective control of broadcasting services or systems * to ensure that Zimbabweans have effective control of broadcasting services or systems

* to ensure the provision of means for addressing complaints about broadcasting services * to ensure the provision of means for addressing complaints about broadcasting services

* to ensure that the providers of broadcasting services places a high priority on the protection of children from exposure to programme material which may be harmful to them <br/> and * to ensure that the providers of broadcasting services places a high priority on the protection of children from exposure to programme material which may be harmful to them <br/> and

− * to ensure compliance with the Broadcasting Service Act Chapter (12:06) and license conditions and,where empowered ,to enforce the provisions of this Act; + * to ensure compliance with the Broadcasting Service Act Chapter (12:06) and license conditions and, where empowered, to enforce the provisions of this Act;

− * to monitor and track the use of the broadcasting service bands ; + * to monitor and track the use of the broadcasting service bands;

− * generally ,to advice the Minister on all matters relating to broadcasting systems and services ; + * generally ,to advice the Minister on all matters relating to broadcasting systems and services;

* subject to this act, carryout any function or act as may be prescribed by the Minister. <ref name=""/> * subject to this act, carryout any function or act as may be prescribed by the Minister. <ref name=""/>

* video on demand. <ref name=""/> * video on demand. <ref name=""/>

− ==Issued B.A.Z Licenses == + == BAZ Licenses Issued==

===TV=== ===TV===

− * ''' Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation ''' (ZBC) + * [[ Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation ]] (ZBC)

− * ''' Multichoice Zimbabwe ''' (for [[DStv]]) + * [[ Multichoice Zimbabwe ]] (for [[DStv]])

− *''' Dr Dish ''' (Operators of [[ Kwese TV]]) + * [[Dr Dish]] (Operators of [[Kwese TV]])

+ In ''' November 2020 ''' , [[ 3K TV]] was was awarded a license. 3K TV was a sister operation to the business newspaper, [[The Financial Gazette]]. The television station is owned by [[Jester Media]] (Pvt ) Ltd. <ref>https://dailynews.co.zw/baz-licenses-6-tv-stations/</ref>

===Radio=== ===Radio===

− *'''Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation''' (ZBC) + * '''Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation''' (ZBC)

− *AB Communications (Operators of [[ZiFM Stereo]]) + * AB Communications (Operators of [[ZiFM Stereo]])

*Zimbabwe Newspapers Group (Operators of [[Star FM]], [[Diamond FM]] *Zimbabwe Newspapers Group (Operators of [[Star FM]], [[Diamond FM]]

− In ''' November 2020 ''', [[3K TV]] was was awarded a license by the ''' Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe '''. 3K TV is a sister operation to Zimbabwe’s business newspaper, [[The Financial Gazette]]. The television station is owned by [[Jester Media]] (Pvt) Ltd.<ref>https://dailynews.co . zw/baz-licenses-6-tv-stations/</ref> + ==Events==

+ On ''' 23 August 2017 ''', ''' BAZ ''' announced that it had cancelled the license of Dr . Dish because the company had failed to provide the My TV Africa Service. However after a legal battle the license was restored .

==Criticism==

'''BAZ''' has been criticized for refusing to license independent operators of TV and Radio in Zimbabwe. Commercial Radio licenses have been issued only to government owned companies and those private companies owned by senior politicians of one party, [[Zanu-PF]]. '''BAZ''' has been criticized for refusing to license independent operators of TV and Radio in Zimbabwe. Commercial Radio licenses have been issued only to government owned companies and those private companies owned by senior politicians of one party, [[Zanu-PF]].

