The [[ Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe ]] (MCAZ), a government body which regulates medicines, banned ''' Broncleer ''' because of its high levels of the substance codeine, an opiate which is addictive.

According to a report in ''' 2016 ''' , the smuggling syndicates involve long-distance truckers, politicians, the police , and gangs.

''' Broncleer ''' is mostly smuggled into Zimbabwe from South Africa through [[ Beitbridge ]] border and Mozambique's Chidodo border (in Muzarabani) and [[ Nyamapanda ]] border. <ref name="std290216">Tapiwa Zvira, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2016/02/29/audio-inside-harares-dark-illegal-drug-trafficking-syndicates/ Audio: Inside Harare’s dark illegal drug trafficking syndicates], ''The Standard, Published 29 Feb 2016, Retrieved: 30 Jul 2019''</ref>.

'''Broncleer''' is a cough mixture meant to clear a stubborn cough which is banned in Zimbabwe. Commonly known locally as '''''Bronco''''', the drug is banned because it is abused as a euphoric drug.

See Drug Abuse in Zimbabwe.



Broncleer Smuggling

Broncleer is mostly smuggled into Zimbabwe from South Africa through Beitbridge border and Mozambique's Chidodo border (in Muzarabani) and Nyamapanda border. [1].

According to a report in 2016, the smuggling syndicates involve long-distance truckers, politicians, the police, and gangs.

Banning of Broncleer

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ), a government body which regulates medicines, banned Broncleer because of its high levels of the substance codeine, an opiate which is addictive.

Video

Zimbabwe's Codeine Cough Syrup Epidemic







