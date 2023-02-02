Difference between revisions of "Broncleer"
'''Broncleer''' is a cough mixture meant to clear a stubborn cough which is banned in Zimbabwe. Commonly known locally as '''''Bronco''''', the drug is banned because it is abused as a euphoric drug.
==Broncleer Smuggling==
Broncleer is mostly smuggled into Zimbabwe from South Africa through Beitbridge border and Mozambique's Chidodo border (in Muzarabani) and Nyamapanda border.<ref name="std290216">Tapiwa Zvira, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2016/02/29/audio-inside-harares-dark-illegal-drug-trafficking-syndicates/ Audio: Inside Harare’s dark illegal drug trafficking syndicates], ''The Standard, Published 29 Feb 2016, Retrieved: 30 Jul 2019''</ref>.
According to a report in 2016, the smuggling syndicates involve long-distance truckers, politicians, the police and gangs.
==Banning of Broncleer==
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ), a government body which regulates medicines, banned Broncleer because of its high levels of the
==Video==
==Related==
*[[Mutoriro]]
|description= Broncleer is a cough mixture meant to clear a stubborn cough which is banned in Zimbabwe. Commonly known locally as Bronco, the drug is banned because it is abused as a euphoric drug.
[[Category:Drugs]]
Broncleer is a cough mixture meant to clear a stubborn cough which is banned in Zimbabwe. Commonly known locally as Bronco, the drug is banned because it is abused as a euphoric drug.
Broncleer Smuggling
Broncleer is mostly smuggled into Zimbabwe from South Africa through Beitbridge border and Mozambique's Chidodo border (in Muzarabani) and Nyamapanda border. [1].
According to a report in 2016, the smuggling syndicates involve long-distance truckers, politicians, the police, and gangs.
Banning of Broncleer
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ), a government body which regulates medicines, banned Broncleer because of its high levels of the substance codeine, an opiate which is addictive.
Video
Related
References
- ↑ Tapiwa Zvira, Audio: Inside Harare’s dark illegal drug trafficking syndicates, The Standard, Published 29 Feb 2016, Retrieved: 30 Jul 2019