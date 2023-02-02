The [[Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe]] (MCAZ), a government body which regulates medicines, banned '''Broncleer''' because of its high levels of the substance [[ codeine ]] , an opiate which is addictive.

The [[Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe]] (MCAZ), a government body which regulates medicines, banned '''Broncleer''' because of its high levels of the substance codeine, an opiate which is addictive.

Broncleer is a cough mixture meant to clear a stubborn cough which is banned in Zimbabwe. Commonly known locally as Bronco, the drug is banned because it is abused as a euphoric drug.

See Drug Abuse in Zimbabwe.



Broncleer Smuggling

Broncleer is mostly smuggled into Zimbabwe from South Africa through Beitbridge border and Mozambique's Chidodo border (in Muzarabani) and Nyamapanda border. [1].

According to a report in 2016, the smuggling syndicates involve long-distance truckers, politicians, the police, and gangs.

Banning of Broncleer

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ), a government body which regulates medicines, banned Broncleer because of its high levels of the substance codeine, an opiate which is addictive.

Video

Zimbabwe's Codeine Cough Syrup Epidemic







Related







