The [[Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe]] (MCAZ), a government body which regulates medicines, banned '''Broncleer''' because of its high levels of the substance codeine, an opiate which is addictive.  
The [[Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe]] (MCAZ), a government body which regulates medicines, banned '''Broncleer''' because of its high levels of the substance [[codeine]], an opiate which is addictive.
  
 
Latest revision as of 11:04, 2 February 2023

Broncleer is a cough mixture meant to clear a stubborn cough which is banned in Zimbabwe. Commonly known locally as Bronco, the drug is banned because it is abused as a euphoric drug.

See Drug Abuse in Zimbabwe.

Broncleer Smuggling

Broncleer is mostly smuggled into Zimbabwe from South Africa through Beitbridge border and Mozambique's Chidodo border (in Muzarabani) and Nyamapanda border. [1].

According to a report in 2016, the smuggling syndicates involve long-distance truckers, politicians, the police, and gangs.

Banning of Broncleer

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ), a government body which regulates medicines, banned Broncleer because of its high levels of the substance codeine, an opiate which is addictive.

Video

Zimbabwe's Codeine Cough Syrup Epidemic



References

  1. Tapiwa Zvira, Audio: Inside Harare’s dark illegal drug trafficking syndicates, The Standard, Published 29 Feb 2016, Retrieved: 30 Jul 2019
