Difference between revisions of "Broncleer"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
==Banning of Broncleer==
==Banning of Broncleer==
|−
The [[Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe]] (MCAZ), a government body which regulates medicines, banned '''Broncleer''' because of its high levels of the substance codeine, an opiate which is addictive.
|+
The [[Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe]] (MCAZ), a government body which regulates medicines, banned '''Broncleer''' because of its high levels of the substance codeine, an opiate which is addictive.
==Video==
==Video==
Latest revision as of 11:04, 2 February 2023
Broncleer is a cough mixture meant to clear a stubborn cough which is banned in Zimbabwe. Commonly known locally as Bronco, the drug is banned because it is abused as a euphoric drug.
Broncleer Smuggling
Broncleer is mostly smuggled into Zimbabwe from South Africa through Beitbridge border and Mozambique's Chidodo border (in Muzarabani) and Nyamapanda border. [1].
According to a report in 2016, the smuggling syndicates involve long-distance truckers, politicians, the police, and gangs.
Banning of Broncleer
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ), a government body which regulates medicines, banned Broncleer because of its high levels of the substance codeine, an opiate which is addictive.
Video
Related
References
- ↑ Tapiwa Zvira, Audio: Inside Harare’s dark illegal drug trafficking syndicates, The Standard, Published 29 Feb 2016, Retrieved: 30 Jul 2019