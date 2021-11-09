Difference between revisions of "Bruno Mtigo"
Bruno Mtigo is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a midfielder for Ngezi Platinum F.C. in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.
Background
Age
Bruno Mtigo was born on 7 May 1995.[1]
Career
Mtigo played for Shabanie Mine Football Club from 2015 to 2017. He then joined Chapungu Football Club for the 2018 season. During the 2018 season, Bruno Mtigo also played for ZPC Munyati FC before joining Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club in 2019. He was Ngezi Platinum's second goalscorer in his maiden season.[1]
References
