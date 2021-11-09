Bruno Mtigo is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a midfielder for Ngezi Platinum F.C. in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Background

Age

Bruno Mtigo was born on 7 May 1995.[1]

Career

Mtigo played for Shabanie Mine Football Club from 2015 to 2017. He then joined Chapungu Football Club for the 2018 season. During the 2018 season, Bruno Mtigo also played for ZPC Munyati FC before joining Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club in 2019. He was Ngezi Platinum's second goalscorer in his maiden season.[1]