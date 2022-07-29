Difference between revisions of "Bubi"
Bubi was a constituency in Matabeleland North.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bubi returned to Parliament:
- Micah Bhebhe of Zanu PF with 14 639 votes,
- Michael Ndondo of ZUM with 2 708.
Turnout - 19 102 voters or 56.17 %