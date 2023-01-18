Pindula

'''Bubi''' was a constituency in [[Matabeleland North]].  
 
 +
==Government==
 
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Bubi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
* [[Micah Bhebhe]] of Zanu PF with 14 639 votes,
 
Line 12: Line 13:
 
* [[Mark Harold Ncube]] of LPZ with 889 votes,
 
* [[Canaan Calisto Ndebele]] of Liberty Party with 223 votes.  
 
 +
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Bubi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[John Zolani Mjoli Dhlamini]] of ZAPU with 716 votes or 3.57 percent,
 +
* [[Clifford Cameroon Sibanda]] of Zanu PF with 10 844 votes or 54.08 percent,
 +
* [[Mark Harold Ncube]] of MDC-T with 6 672 votes or 33.27 percent,
 +
* [[Mkhuseli Hadebe]] of MDC with 1 535 votes or 7.65 percent,
 +
* [[Geneva Sibanda]], Independent, with 286 votes or 1.43 percent.
 +
'''Total''' '''20 053 votes'''
 +
  
 
   
 
   
Line 22: Line 32:
 
Bubi was a constituency in Matabeleland North.

Government

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bubi returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 19 102 voters or 56.17 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bubi-Mguza returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bubi returned to Parliament:

Total 20 053 votes

