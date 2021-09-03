Difference between revisions of "Budiriro"
|
(Created page with "'''Budiriro''' is a high-density suburb or township in the southwestern area of Harare. Budiriro has about 30,000 houses, 2 clinics and 5 elementary schools. ==Cholera O...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Budiriro''' is a high-density suburb or township in the southwestern area of [[Harare]]. Budiriro has about 30
|+
'''Budiriro''' is a high-density suburb or township in the southwestern area of [[Harare]]. Budirirohas about 30 000 houses, 2 clinics and 5 elementary schools.
==Cholera Outbreaks==
==Cholera Outbreaks==
|+
|−
In
|+
In ''2018''Budirirowas also hard hit by another cholera outbreak.<ref name="VOA"> [https://www.voanews.com/a/zimbabwe-declares-cholera-outbreak-after-20-deaths/4566573.html Zimbabwe Declares Cholera Outbreak After 20 Deaths],'' VOA, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018''</ref>
|−
|−
==References==
==References==
|Line 12:
|Line 11:
[[Category:Epidemics]]
[[Category:Epidemics]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 07:24, 3 September 2021
Budiriro is a high-density suburb or township in the southwestern area of Harare. Budiriro has about 30 000 houses, 2 clinics and 5 elementary schools.
Cholera Outbreaks
In 2008, Budiriro had the highest number of cholera outbreaks accounting for 50% of the reported cases in Zimbabwe.[1]Another disease which is common in Budiriro is typhoid which is transmitted through drinking water.
In 2018 Budiriro was also hard hit by another cholera outbreak.[2]
References
- ↑ WHO | Cholera in Zimbabwe, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018
- ↑ Zimbabwe Declares Cholera Outbreak After 20 Deaths, VOA, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018