'''Budiriro''' is a high-density suburb or township in the southwestern area of [[Harare]]. '''Budiriro''' has about 30 000 houses, 2 clinics and 5 elementary schools.

Cholera Outbreaks

In 2008, Budiriro had the highest number of cholera outbreaks accounting for 50% of the reported cases in Zimbabwe.[1]Another disease which is common in Budiriro is typhoid which is transmitted through drinking water.

In 2018 Budiriro was also hard hit by another cholera outbreak.[2]