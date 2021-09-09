Difference between revisions of "Budiriro"
Budiriro is a high-density suburb or township in the southwestern area of Harare. Budiriro has about 30 000 houses, 2 clinics and 5 elementary schools.
See Budiriro 2 High School.
Cholera Outbreaks
In 2008, Budiriro had the highest number of cholera outbreaks accounting for 50% of the reported cases in Zimbabwe.[1]Another disease which is common in Budiriro is typhoid which is transmitted through drinking water.
In 2018 Budiriro was also hard hit by another cholera outbreak.[2]
References
- ↑ WHO | Cholera in Zimbabwe, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018
- ↑ Zimbabwe Declares Cholera Outbreak After 20 Deaths, VOA, retrieved: 22 Nov 2018