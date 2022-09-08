* [[Nyorovai Tafaranarwo]] of UP with 96 votes,

In the '''2000''' By-Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Budiriro''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Budiriro''' is a high-density suburb or township in the southwestern area of [[Harare]]. '''Budiriro''' has about 30 000 houses, 2 clinics and 5 elementary schools.

See Budiriro 2 High School.



Government

Gilbert Mutimutema Shoko of MDC with 21 058 votes,

Gladys Hokoyo of Zanu PF with 4 410 votes,

Aaron Magama, Independent, with 93 votes.

Cholera Outbreaks

In 2008, Budiriro had the highest number of cholera outbreaks accounting for 50% of the reported cases in Zimbabwe.[1]Another disease which is common in Budiriro is typhoid which is transmitted through drinking water.

In 2018 Budiriro was also hard hit by another cholera outbreak.[2]