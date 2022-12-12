Pindula

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Budiriro''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Costa Machingauta]] of MDC–T with 13 077 votes or 65.37 percent,
* [[Andrew Nkani]] of Zanu PF with 5 799 votes or 28.99 percent,
* [[Henry Chimbiri]] of MDC–N with 685 votes or 5.08 percent,
* 2 others with 100 votes or 0.49 percent.
==Cholera Outbreaks==
 
==Cholera Outbreaks==

Budiriro is a high-density suburb or township in the southwestern area of Harare. Budiriro has about 30 000 houses, 2 clinics and 5 elementary schools.

See Budiriro 2 High School.

Government

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Budiriro returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Budiriro returned to Parliament:

  • Costa Machingauta of MDC–T with 13 077 votes or 65.37 percent,
  • Andrew Nkani of Zanu PF with 5 799 votes or 28.99 percent,
  • Henry Chimbiri of MDC–N with 685 votes or 5.08 percent,
  • 2 others with 100 votes or 0.49 percent.

Total 20 005 votes

Cholera Outbreaks

In 2008, Budiriro had the highest number of cholera outbreaks accounting for 50% of the reported cases in Zimbabwe.[1]Another disease which is common in Budiriro is typhoid which is transmitted through drinking water.

In 2018 Budiriro was also hard hit by another cholera outbreak.[2]

