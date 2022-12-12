Difference between revisions of "Budiriro"
Budiriro is a high-density suburb or township in the southwestern area of Harare. Budiriro has about 30 000 houses, 2 clinics and 5 elementary schools.
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Budiriro returned to Parliament:
- Gilbert Mutimutema Shoko of MDC with 21 058 votes,
- Gladys Hokoyo of Zanu PF with 4 410 votes,
- Nyorovai Tafaranarwo of UP with 96 votes,
- Aaron Magama, Independent, with 93 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Budiriro returned to Parliament:
- Costa Machingauta of MDC–T with 13 077 votes or 65.37 percent,
- Andrew Nkani of Zanu PF with 5 799 votes or 28.99 percent,
- Henry Chimbiri of MDC–N with 685 votes or 5.08 percent,
- 2 others with 100 votes or 0.49 percent.
Total 20 005 votes
In 2008, Budiriro had the highest number of cholera outbreaks accounting for 50% of the reported cases in Zimbabwe.[1]Another disease which is common in Budiriro is typhoid which is transmitted through drinking water.
In 2018 Budiriro was also hard hit by another cholera outbreak.[2]
