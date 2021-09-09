Difference between revisions of "Budiriro High School"
Latest revision as of 13:43, 9 September 2021
Budiriro High School is in the SW high density Harare suburb of Budiriro, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 3069 Chitoro St, Bidiriro 2, PO Glen View, Harare
Telephone: 04691391, 04690062.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.