Difference between revisions of "Buhera District"

The '''2013''' election results for six of the 210 constituencies: '''Buhera''' South, [[Bulilima]] West, [[Chiredzi]] North, [[Masvingo]] West, [[Mwenezi]] West, and [[Zvimba]] North, were never released by the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]].

Buhera District is a district in Manicaland Zimbabwe.

Location

The district is located in Manicaland Province, in southeastern Zimbabwe. It is bordered by Chikomba District and Wedza District to the north, both in Mashonaland East Province. To the northeast lies Makoni District and Mutare District lies to the east. Chimanimani District and Chipinge District lie to the southeast. Gutu District, in Masvingo Province lies to the south and west of Buhera District. The district's main town, Buhera, is located approximately 170 kilometres (110 mi), by road, southwest of Mutare, the location of the provincial headquarters. Key towns include Buhera (district capital), Murambinda Growth Point, Nyashanu and Dorowa.

Overview

Buhera District is a rural district. The local economy depends mainly on farming. The main crops are: maize, millet (mhunga), roundnuts (nyimo) and Ground nut (nzungu). Cattle ranching is also practiced in the district. Although the rains are not very reliable, the area is fertile with several irrigation schemes for the populace to supplement their harvests. The largest employer in the district is Dorowa Minerals, a phosphate mine, which employs about 300 people.

History

The name Buhera is a Nguninised, then Anglicised version of the name uHera. uHera means territory of the Hera and is reference to the fact that the Hera ethnic group of the Shona lived in the area and in neighbouring Chikomba District. The vaHera of the Museyamwa totem occupy most of the Buhera territory under Chief Nyashanu and much of neighbouring Chikomba under chief Mutekedza.

The Va Hera are of the Shona tribe and claim that they came from Guruuswa, which has been identified as an area north of the Zambezi River, perhaps around Uganda or South Sudan. Chiurwi Mountain was a major staging point for ZANLA liberation forces, during the Second Chimurenga War (1966 - 1979).

Buhera district is the home of Witness Mangwende and Kumbirai Kangai.

Population/Government

During the 2012 district census, the population of the district was estimated at 245 878. The majority of the district residents are subsistence farmers, through a communal land system administered by the local chiefs. There are two designated urban areas in the district, namely; Murambinda and Birchenough Bridge.

The Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election returned to parliament:

Buhera North:

Buhera South:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Buhera North returned to Parliament:

Nevison Nyashanu of Zanu PF with 20 260 votes,

Gabriel Chaiva of ZUM with 1 644 votes,

Turnout - 22 490 or 69.61 %

Buhera South returned:

Kumbirai Kangai of Zanu PF with 22 423 votes,

Lovemore Shoniwa of ZUM with 1 330 votes.

Turnout - 24 481

Buhera West returned:

Victoria Chitepo of Zanu PF with 9 988 votes,

Denny Munetsi of ZUM with 58 votes.

Turnout - 10 386

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Buhera North returned to Parliament:

Kenneth Vhundukai Manyonda of Zanu PF with 12 850 votes,

Morgan Tsvangirai of MDC with 10 316 votes.

Buhera South returned:

Kumbirai Manyika Kangai of Zanu PF with 14 016 votes,

Stephen Seven Maambire of MDC with 7 821 votes.

Local government in Buhera is Buhera RDC.

Further Reading

