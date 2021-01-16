Difference between revisions of "Buhera District"

Buhera District is a rural district. The local economy depends mainly on farming. The main crops are: maize, millet (mhunga), roundnuts (nyimo) and [[Ground nut]] ( [[ nzungu ]] ). Cattle ranching is also practiced in the district. Although the rains are not very reliable, the area is fertile with several irrigation schemes for the populace to supplement their harvests.The largest employer in the district is Dorowa Minerals, a phosphate mine, which employs about 300 people.

Buhera District is a rural district. The local economy depends mainly on farming. The main crops are: maize, millet (mhunga), roundnuts (nyimo) and groundnuts (nzungu). Cattle ranching is also practiced in the district. Although the rains are not very reliable, the area is fertile with several irrigation schemes for the populace to supplement their harvests.The largest employer in the district is Dorowa Minerals, a phosphate mine, which employs about 300 people.

Buhera District is a district in Manicaland Zimbabwe.





Location

The district is located in Manicaland Province, in southeastern Zimbabwe. It is bordered by Chikomba District and Wedza District to the north, both in Mashonaland East Province. To the nortneast lies Makoni District and Mutare District lies to the east. Chimanimani District and Chipinge District lie to the southeast. Gutu District in Masvingo Province lies to the south and west of Buhera District. The district's main town, Buhera, is located approximately 170 kilometres (110 mi), by road, southwest of Mutare, the location of the provincial headquarters. Key towns include Buhera (district capital), Murambinda, Nyashanu and Dorowa.





Overview

History

The name Buhera is a Nguninised, then Anglicised version of the name uHera. uHera means territory of the Hera and is reference to the fact that the Hera ethnic group of the Shona lived in the area and in neighbouring Chikomba District. The vaHera of the Museyamwa totem occupy most of the Buhera territory under Chief Nyashanu and much of neighbouring Chikomba under chief Mutekedza.

The Va Hera are of the Shona tribe and claim that they came from Guruuswa, which has been identified as an area north of the Zambezi River, perhaps around Uganda or South Sudan. Chiurwi Mountain was a major staging point for ZANLA liberation forces, during the Second ChimurengaWar (1966 - 1979).

Population

During the 2012 district census, the population of the district was estimated at 245,878. The majority of the district residents are subsistence farmers, through a communal land system administered by the local chiefs. There are two designated urban areas in the district, namely; Murambinda and Birchenough Bridge