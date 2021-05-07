Queen Buthle MaMathe

Queen Buhle Mathe kaBhekuzulu is the second wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. The two married in 1974 and had eight children together.

Background

She is the mother of Princess Nandi who made headlines in 2002 when she married Chief Mfundo Mtirara of the abaThembu royal household. Chief Mtirara is said to have paid the King 150 head of cattle for his daughter’s hand in marriage.[1]

Children

Sibusile Zulu

Prince Nhlanganiso Zulu

Prince Butho Zulu (deceased)

Prince Buzabazi Zulu

Prince Sihlobosenkosi Zulu

Prince Phumuzuzulu Zulu

1996 Attack

In April 1996, Queen Buhle MaMathe Zulu and her daughter, Princess Sibusile Zulu were attacked by a gang of men armed with clubs, knives and guns. The men were believed to be members of Mangosuthu Buthelezi's Inkatha Freedom Party.

Queen Buhle MaMathe underwent surgery for head injuries suffered in the attack whilst her daughter, Princess Sibusile Zulu, sustained head injuries and a gunshot wound to the leg.

Princess Nonhlanhla Zulu who disappeared during the gang attack on the royal residence was found dead on the grounds of a workers' dormitory controlled by the Inkatha Freedom Party. At the time, King Goodwill Zwelithini had broken with Inkatha leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi in 1994 resulting in tension between the Zulu royal family and Inkatha escalating.[2]