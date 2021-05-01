|description= Princess Bukhosibemvelo Zulu is the daughter of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Bukhosibemvelo Zulu in wedding dress (right)

Princess Bukhosibemvelo Zulu is the daughter of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

Background

Her late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was Swazi King Mswati III’s sister.[1]

=Siblings

Ntandoyesizwe Zulu, Bambindlovu Zulu, and Misuzulu Zulu.

Husband

Sipho Nyawo

Princess Bukhosibemvelo Zulu married Ngwavuma-born businessman Sipho Nyawo at Durban's Botanic Gardens on 15 August 2009. Nyawo reportedly paid, in full, his lobola of 120 cows.[2]

Education

Princess Bukhosibemvelo has a qualification in somatology (beauty technology).[2]