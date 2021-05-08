Difference between revisions of "Bukhosibemvelo Zulu"
Her late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was Swazi King [[Mswati III]]'s sister.<ref name="B">[https://www.bellanaija.com/2009/08/south-african-royalty-weds-zulu-princess-bukhosibemvelo-marries-her-sweetheart-in-durban/ South African Royalty Weds: Zulu Princess Bukhosibemvelo marries her Sweetheart in Durban], ''Bella Naija'', Published: August 26, 2009, Retrieved: May 1, 2021</ref>
Her late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was Swazi King [[Mswati III]]’s sister.<ref name="B">[https://www.bellanaija.com/2009/08/south-african-royalty-weds-zulu-princess-bukhosibemvelo-marries-her-sweetheart-in-durban/ South African Royalty Weds: Zulu Princess Bukhosibemvelo marries her Sweetheart in Durban], ''Bella Naija'', Published: August 26, 2009, Retrieved: May 1, 2021</ref>
[[Ntandoyesizwe Zulu]], [[Bambindlovu Zulu]], and [[Misuzulu Zulu]].
[[Ntandoyesizwe Zulu]], [[Bambindlovu Zulu]], and [[Misuzulu Zulu]].
Princess Bukhosibemvelo Zulu is the daughter of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.
Background
Her late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was Swazi King Mswati III’s sister.[1]
Siblings
Ntandoyesizwe Zulu, Bambindlovu Zulu, and Misuzulu Zulu.
Husband
Princess Bukhosibemvelo Zulu married Ngwavuma-born businessman Sipho Nyawo at Durban's Botanic Gardens on 15 August 2009. Nyawo reportedly paid, in full, his lobola of 120 cows.[2]
Education
Princess Bukhosibemvelo has a qualification in somatology (beauty technology).[2]
References
- ↑ South African Royalty Weds: Zulu Princess Bukhosibemvelo marries her Sweetheart in Durban, Bella Naija, Published: August 26, 2009, Retrieved: May 1, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Siphilile Shemembe and Mhlengi Shangase, Zulu king's daughter ties the knot in Durban, IOL, Published: August 17, 2009, Retrieved: May 1, 2021