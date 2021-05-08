Her late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was Swazi King [[Mswati III]]’s sister.<ref name="B">[https://www.bellanaija.com/2009/08/south-african-royalty-weds-zulu-princess-bukhosibemvelo-marries-her-sweetheart-in-durban/ South African Royalty Weds: Zulu Princess Bukhosibemvelo marries her Sweetheart in Durban], ''Bella Naija'', Published: August 26, 2009, Retrieved: May 1, 2021</ref>

Her late mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini was Swazi King [[Mswati III]]’s sister.<ref name="B">[https://www.bellanaija.com/2009/08/south-african-royalty-weds-zulu-princess-bukhosibemvelo-marries-her-sweetheart-in-durban/ South African Royalty Weds: Zulu Princess Bukhosibemvelo marries her Sweetheart in Durban], ''Bella Naija'', Published: August 26, 2009, Retrieved: May 1, 2021</ref>