In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Bulalima/Mangwe returned to Parliament:
- Isaac Lentswi Nyathi of PF-ZAPU - 31 334 votes.
- Callistus Dingiswayo Ndlovu of Zanu PF - 923 votes.
- Egpher Muhlauri of UANC - 259 votes.