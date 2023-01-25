Difference between revisions of "Bulalima/Mangwe"
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Bulalima/Mangwe''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Isaac Lentswi Nyathi]] of PF-ZAPU - 31 334 votes.
* [[Egpher Muhlauri]] of UANC - 259 votes.
Bulalima/Mangwe, at some points in history just Mangwe, is a constituency of parliament in Matabeleland South
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Bulalima/Mangwe returned to Parliament:
- Isaac Lentswi Nyathi of PF-ZAPU - 31 334 votes.
- Callistus Dingiswayo Ndlovu of Zanu PF - 923 votes.
- Egpher Muhlauri of UANC - 259 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mangwe returned to Parliament:
- Obedingwa Mguni of Zanu PF with 4 988 votes or 42.10 percent,
- Jessie Ngwenya of MDC-T with 4 434 votes or 37.42 percent,
- Edward T M. Mkhosi of MDC with 1 995 votes or 16.84 percent,
- Mathew Sibanda of ZAPU with 431 votes or 3.64 percent.
Total 11 848 votes