Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Bulalima/Mangwe"

Page Discussion
(Created page with " In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, '''Bulalima/Mangwe''' returned to Parliament: * Isaac Lentswi Nyathi of PF-ZAPU - 31 334 votes. * Callistus Dingi...")
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
'''Bulalima/Mangwe''', at some points in history just '''Mangwe''', is a constituency of [[parliament]] in [[Matabeleland South]]
  
 +
==Government==
 
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Bulalima/Mangwe''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Bulalima/Mangwe''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
* [[Isaac Lentswi Nyathi]] of PF-ZAPU - 31 334 votes.  
 
* [[Isaac Lentswi Nyathi]] of PF-ZAPU - 31 334 votes.  
Line 5: Line 7:
 
* [[Egpher Muhlauri]] of UANC - 259 votes.  
 
* [[Egpher Muhlauri]] of UANC - 259 votes.  
  
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mangwe''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Obedingwa Mguni]] of Zanu PF with 4 988 votes or 42.10 percent,
 +
* [[Jessie Ngwenya]] of MDC-T with 4 434 votes or 37.42 percent,
 +
* [[Edward T M. Mkhosi]] of MDC with 1 995 votes or 16.84 percent,
 +
* [[Mathew Sibanda]] of ZAPU with 431 votes or 3.64 percent.
 +
'''Total''' '''11 848 votes'''
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
Line 14: Line 22:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Places]]
 +
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]

Revision as of 10:53, 25 January 2023

Bulalima/Mangwe, at some points in history just Mangwe, is a constituency of parliament in Matabeleland South

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Bulalima/Mangwe returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mangwe returned to Parliament:

Total 11 848 votes

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Bulalima/Mangwe&oldid=122701"