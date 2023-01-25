Pindula

'''Bulalima/Mangwe''', at some points in history just '''Mangwe''', is a constituency of [[parliament]] in [[Matabeleland South]]
'''Bulalima/Mangwe''', at some points in history just '''Mangwe''', is a constituency of [[parliament]] in [[Matabeleland South]].
It has also been [[Bulilimamangwe]], or '''Bulalima''' or '''Mangwe'''.
  
 
Bulalima/Mangwe, at some points in history just Mangwe, is a constituency of parliament in Matabeleland South.

It has also been Bulilimamangwe, or Bulalima or Mangwe.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Bulalima/Mangwe returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mangwe returned to Parliament:

Total 11 848 votes

