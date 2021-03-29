Difference between revisions of "Bulawayo"

Bulawayo was founded on an area selected by [[Lobengula]], the last of the Matabeleland Kings as his capital, hence the name “City of Kings”. The City is located on a site selected by King [[Lobengula]], for his personal Kraal, and became the capital in '''1870''' when he emerged as successor to King [[Mzilikazi]], his father founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named “Gibixhegu” the capital was later named “ko Bulawayo” and the king lived there until '''1881'''. Colonialists made Bulawayo their gateway to settle in Zimbabwe. It attained town status on '''1 June 1894''' and had the first Municipal Council of 9 elected members in '''November 1897'''. By '''1943''' '''Bulawayo''' had attained city status. '''Bulawayo''' is the second largest city in Zimbabwe and the centre of [[Matabeleland North]], [[Matabeleland South Province]], and [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]] .

'''Bulawayo''' is Zimbabwe's second largest city and it is 439km from the capital, [[Harare]]. Its location was selected by the last Matebele king, [[King Lobengula]]. Bulawayo used to be one of the country's most attractive cities and a major transport hub for Southern Africa until Zimbabwe entered a period of economic depression in the early 00s. The name Bulawayo is loosely translated 'the place of slaughter' or 'the place of killing', which is derived from the Ndebele word 'bulala' meaning 'kill'.<ref>CityByo, [http://www.citybyo.co.zw/ Home], 'CityByo', Pulished: ND, Retrieved: 24 Apr 2014</ref>

Bulawayo

History

The Bulawayo Local Government is Bulawayo Municipality.

Population

'The City of Kings' - as Bulawayo is also called - is a multicultural city mainly populated by the Ndebele ethnic group which arrived in Zimbabwe in the 19th century from Zululand. Most of Bulawayo's residents can speak at least three languages (including English, Ndebele, Kalanga, Sotho, Nambya, Tonga and Venda). According to the survey carried out by the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency (ZimStat) in 2012, the city had a population of 655 675. [4]

Bulawayo is served by Bulawayo Central Hospital.

Climate

Bulawayo's temperatures ranges from 14 °C in winter to 28 °C in summer. Rainfall in the capital averages 575mm annually.

Sports

