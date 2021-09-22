Difference between revisions of "Bulawayo Adventist High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Bulawayo Adventist High School''' is run by the Adventist Church, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province ==++==++==++==++==++ thumb|caption ==++==++==++=...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 14:11, 22 September 2021
Bulawayo Adventist High School is run by the Adventist Church, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 41 Livingstone Rd, PO Box 1584, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 263 (29) 2254-573.
Cell:
Email: byobahs@gmail.com; info@bahs.adventist.org.
Web: https://www.adventistyearbook.org/entity?EntityID=13681, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Bulawayo-Adventist-High-School-321599994518883.
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.