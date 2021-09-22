Difference between revisions of "Bulawayo Adventist High School"
Latest revision as of 14:23, 22 September 2021
Bulawayo Adventist High School is a mixed school run by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 41 Livingstone Rd, PO Box 1584, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 263 (29) 2254-573.
Cell:
Email: byobahs@gmail.com; info@bahs.adventist.org.
Web: https://www.adventistyearbook.org/entity?EntityID=13681, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Bulawayo-Adventist-High-School-321599994518883.
History
Bulawayo Adventist High school is a mixed day school run by the Adventist West Zimbabwe Conference.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
- Headmistress (2021) - Sikhanyisiwe Tshuma
- Deputy head (2021) - Israel Ndlovu.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.