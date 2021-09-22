Pindula

'''Bulawayo Adventist High School''' is a mixed school run by the [[Seventh Day Adventist Church]], in [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
  
 
[[File:Bulawayo Adventist High School.jpg|thumb|Bulawayo Adventist High School.jpg]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==History==
 
==History==
Bulawayo Adventist High school is a mixed day school run by the Adventist West Zimbabwe Conference.  
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
 
Grounds, buildings,  
 
Grounds, buildings,  
  
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
Student body, number and ages
* Headmistress ('''2021''') - [[Sikhanyisiwe Tshuma]]
* Deputy head ('''2021''') - [[Israel Ndlovu]].
* courses offered, to what levels.  
  
Bulawayo Adventist High School is a mixed school run by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Bulawayo Adventist High School.jpg

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: 41 Livingstone Rd, PO Box 1584, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 263 (29) 2254-573.
Cell:
Email: byobahs@gmail.com; info@bahs.adventist.org.
Web: https://www.adventistyearbook.org/entity?EntityID=13681, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Bulawayo-Adventist-High-School-321599994518883.

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Bulawayo Adventist High school is a mixed day school run by the Adventist West Zimbabwe Conference.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

