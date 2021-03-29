Difference between revisions of "Bulawayo Agenda"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox non-profit | name =Bulawayo Agenda | image = | caption = | founder = | type = | tax_id = | registration...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
}}
}}
|−
'''Bulawayo Agenda''' is a nonprofit organization in [[Zimbabwe]] .The organization is an apolitical civil society organization that conducts advocacy on issues of democracy. Bulawayo Agenda is also an affiliate of [[ZESN]].
|+
'''Bulawayo Agenda''' is a nonprofit organization in [[Zimbabwe]] .The organization is an apolitical civil society organization that conducts advocacy on issues of democracy. BulawayoAgenda is also an affiliate of [[ZESN]].
==Commitment==
==Commitment==
Latest revision as of 09:00, 29 March 2021
Bulawayo Agenda is a nonprofit organization in Zimbabwe .The organization is an apolitical civil society organization that conducts advocacy on issues of democracy. Bulawayo Agenda is also an affiliate of ZESN.
Commitment
Bulawayo Agenda is committed to providing a platform for people to express their views and debate on matters that affect their lives.