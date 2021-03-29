Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Bulawayo Central Hospital"

Page Discussion
 
Line 46: Line 46:
  
  
'''Bulawayo Central Hospital''' is a hospital in the Second Capital City of Bulawayo. It is part of the United Bulawayo Hospitals consortium.  <ref name="The Electives Network"> [https://www.electives.net/hospital/168/preview    BULAWAYO CENTRAL HOSPITAL], ''The Electives Network, Published:  , Retrieved: 20 March 2018''</ref>
+
'''Bulawayo Central Hospital''' is a hospital in the second largest city in Zimbabwe, [[Bulawayo]]. It is part of the United Bulawayo Hospitals consortium.  <ref name="The Electives Network"> [https://www.electives.net/hospital/168/preview    BULAWAYO CENTRAL HOSPITAL], ''The Electives Network, Published:  , Retrieved: 20 March 2018''</ref>
  
 
   
 
   

Latest revision as of 08:51, 29 March 2021

Bulawayo Central Hospital
Bulawayo Central Hospital.jpg
Geography
LocationZimbabwe
Organisation
FundingPublic Hospital
Hospital typeDistrict General Hospital
Services
Beds600


Bulawayo Central Hospital is a hospital in the second largest city in Zimbabwe, Bulawayo. It is part of the United Bulawayo Hospitals consortium. [1]



References

  1. BULAWAYO CENTRAL HOSPITAL, The Electives Network, Published: , Retrieved: 20 March 2018
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Bulawayo_Central_Hospital&oldid=101456"