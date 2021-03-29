Difference between revisions of "Bulawayo Central Hospital"
|Bulawayo Central Hospital
|Geography
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Organisation
|Funding
|Public Hospital
|Hospital type
|District General Hospital
|Services
|Beds
|600
Bulawayo Central Hospital is a hospital in the second largest city in Zimbabwe, Bulawayo. It is part of the United Bulawayo Hospitals consortium. [1]
References
- ↑ BULAWAYO CENTRAL HOSPITAL, The Electives Network, Published: , Retrieved: 20 March 2018