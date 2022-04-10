Difference between revisions of "Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club"

Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club is a Zimbabwean Football Club that plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. They originated from Bulawayo and their home ground is Luveve Stadium where they are coached by Thulani Sibanda who despite not having the required qualifications by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) managed to guide the team to avoid relegation.

Background

Bulawayo Chiefs is a professional football team based in Luveve, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Since its founding in 2012 the club has won promotion to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League twice, in 2013 (They did not participate as they sold their premiership licence to Bantu Rovers) and 2017. In 2013 it also won the Machache Meats ZIFA Southern Region Cup. In 2016 they were runners up in the John Landa Nkomo Liquor Hub Super 8 Cup. In addition to the championship the club also won the John Landa Nkomo Liquor hub Super 8 cup and the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo top 8 Knockout. In 2017, the club won the ZIFA Southern Region Division One championship thus gaining promotion to the 2018 Premier Soccer League. They are called “Amakhosi Amahle”, for their dominance is nothing less than respect worthy.

Online Store

Bulawayo Chiefs becomes the first club in Zimbabwe to have an online store to sell their merchandise. This is a first in Zimbabwe since the club is not ranked among the big clubs but they have shown that they might not be big in terms of market share in football circles in the country but they are big in terms of professionalism.

For the overseas market, the online store website directs buyers to the Chiefs’ kit sponsor Leyburn Sports’ website. The Sports Leaders Institute of Zimbabwe (Sliz) earlier this year challenged sporting organisations, particularly football clubs to use the Covid-19 break to find other ways of generating revenue away from the field of play. They urged local clubs to embrace new technologies and leave a footprint on the digital platforms.

Social Media

Bulawayo Chiefs are one of the most entertaining sides on Twitter, using banter to actively engage fans on the platform which appears to have inspired other local clubs such as Highlanders Football Club‚ CAPS United Football Club and Chicken Inn Football Club to up their social media game in recent months. Among their followers is Italian football giants AS Roma, who expressed their admiration for Chiefs' use of banter to actively engage fans on the platform. They had this to say in their admiration:

“Thank you @BulawayoChiefs. It’s now official — you are our No. 1 partner,” the Italian club said in response to the Zimbabwean club’s tweets, which are usually sarcastic in nature and always accompanied by complementing photos.[1]

The man behind the handle remains a mystery to many people though they appreciate the good work he is doing to our local football where he has shown that a lot more can be done to our local sport so that it is well marketed. With more resources at his disposal he can do more and the corporate world should come and assist in this regard to help our local teams and Bulawayo Chiefs have shown it is a possibility.

Accolades

Southern Region Division One Champions 2013

Promotion To Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League In 2017

Machache Meats Cup winners 2016

John Landa Nkomo Super 8 winners in 2017

Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo Top 8 knockout tournament winners (2017)

First Team

David Bizabani - 40

Alfred Chinane -

Matripple Muleya - 16

Takabva Mawaya - 1

Malvin Mkolo - 14

Danny Millias - 20

Gift Gumbo - 7

Isaac Badu - 23

Ben Nyahunzvi - 5

Arthur Ndlovu - 34

Felix Moyo - 26

Pelius Sibanda - 24

Malvin Hativagoni - 39

Ian Nekati - 2

Arthur Musiyiwa - 12

Lucky Ndlela - 10

Corey Eli Black - 18

Shadreck Nyahwa - 28

Desire Shumbanhete - 21

Joe Nyabinde - 15

Samuel Adom - 3

Hagiazo Desire Magaya - 31

Keith Madera - 22

Mthokozisi Msebe - 17

Cedric Chinomona - 6

Michael Ndlovu - 11

Edward Mareya - 27

Kundishora Chakanyuka -2

Farawu Matare - 29

Charles Sibanda - 19

Billy Veremu - 25

Mbonisi Ncube - 9

Hughe Chikosa - 8

Perfect Chikwende - 22

Dela Arkoli - 20

Obadiah Tarumbwa - 11

Obriel Chirinda - 13

Elvis Moyo - 4

Kelvin Moyo - 18

Kelvin Madzongwe - 6

Wilson Mensah - 7

Panashe Shoko - 19

Mandlenkosi Gasela - 24

