Difference between revisions of "Bulawayo City Council"

A meeting called by Kambarami to endorse Dube’s suspension was aborted following the protests by residents who went on to beat up some MDC councillors, among them [[Felix Mhaka]]. <br/>

The deputy mayor of Bulawayo, [[Tinashe Kambarami]] and councillor [[Silas Chigora]] were released on ZWL$100 bail each after a night in cells following their arrest 13 July 2019 for allegedly assaulting town clerk [[Christopher Dube]]. Dube was being forcibly removed from his office for refusing to accept a suspension letter from Kambarami, who was acting mayor on the day. Mayor [[Solomon Mguni]] was away on study leave when Kambarami tried to serve Dube with the suspension letter, and he has since reversed the suspension. <br/>

City of Bulawayo is the second largest city in Zimbabwe after Harare. The council is controlled by the main opposition party Movement for Democratic Change, and the council has managed to stand out as the leading municipality in Zimbabwe in service delivery to its residents, through campaigns engineered by the city council such as the #mycitymypride campaign and #keepbyoclean on social media. In recent years, Bulawayo has been widely perceived as the cleanest city in Zimbabwe due to the council's effective waste management strategy. In 2015 the city of Bulawayo was praised for its town planning that, unlike major urban areas such as Harare and Chitungwiza, had not been marred by corruption until most recently in 2019 and onwards.

Council Structure

The City is run by a Council of 29 elected members headed by the Mayor and his Deputy for policy and broad decision-making. Council meets once per month to consider recommendations of Standing Committees viz:

The General Purposes Committee

Finance and Development

Health, Housing and Education

Environmental Management and Engineering Services

Business Committee

Town Lands and Planning

Audit

The Chairmen of Standing Committees (with the exception of Audit) then make up the General Purposes Committee which is chaired by the Mayor with the Deputy Mayor as his Deputy. It is responsible for the management of the city including overall organisation, Human Resources and any Matters of urgency. This effectively eliminates bureaucracy. From time to time Sub-committees, ad-hoc Committees composed of Councillors and senior staff is constituted to deal with specific issues.

International Recognition of Bulawayo

Twice won the United Nations Urban Housing Merit Award for its housing programme. Was one of 12 finalists world wide in the special global competition to honour local initiatives for addressing environmental and development challenges of the 21st Century which culminated in the United Nations Conference on Environmental and Development that was held in Rio de Jameiro in 1992. Won 2nd prize in the 1996 Healthy Cities Competition sponsored by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Partnered the Institute of Housing and Urban Development of the Netherlands in its research on local economic development initiative Member of the International Council for Local Environmental Initiative (ICLEI) and one of the only 9 Cities in Africa selected for the Africa Sustainable Cities Network. Chosen as one of the six implementing local authorities and beneficiary of the Sustainable Urban Resilient Water for Africa: Developing Local Climate Solutions (SURE Water for Africa) a five year project under ICLEI. Twin City with Aberdeen, Scotland. Twin City with the City of Durban, Ethekwini, South Africa. Signed Memorandum of Understanding with Polokwane Municipality in South Africa. Signed Statement of intent with Siping City in China. Nominated as Africa’s first ResponsABLE City by the United Kingdom based on ResponseABILITY and EnvironMENTAL Leadership Alliance, through which environmental challenges were tackled. Came first in the Public Sector Category in the Customer Service Award in 2012, 2013,2014 organised by Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe. First Municipality in Zimbabwe to launch a Customer Service Call Centre (2012). First municipality in Zimbabwe to develop a Water and Waste Water Master Plan (2012).

Events

Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi presided. Kambarami and Chigora were represented by lawyers Dickson Moyo and Maqhawe Ndlovu.

