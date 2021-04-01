Bulawayo City head coach [[Philani Ncube|Philani “Beefy”Ncube]] and his assistant [[ Farai Mujokoro ]] were suspended by the club in the wake of match fixing allegations. Kit manager [[ Gift Mvala ]] was also suspended. A statement from Bulawayo City said that the club would be carrying out investigations and would then decide on the fate of Ncube and his technical team. [[Mandla Mpofu]] was being considered a possible replacement should Ncube be sacked over the incident.<ref name="S24">[http://www.soccer24.co.zw/2016/08/04/12130/ Bulawayo City suspend Philani Ncube after match fixing allegations], ''Soccer24'', published: August 5, 2016, retrieved: August 5, 2016</ref>

Bulawayo City were accused of attempting to match fix the game played in [[Beitbridge]] on Wednesday ''' 3 August 2016 ''' against [[Border Strikers Football Club|Border Strikers]]. An attempt to offer Border Strikers goalkeeper [[Talent Sande]] $300 to throw the game in favour of Bulawayo City was unearthed. Sande is understood to have received communication via a text message indicating how the transaction would take place and immediately notified his superiors. Sande’s sister who is based in Beitbridge was to receive the money on his behalf and met a Bulawayo City FC technical team member who had been tasked to complete the transaction. Border Strikers officials including Border Strikers treasurer [[ Godfrey Jera ]] then set a trap and met Bulawayo City [[Gift Mvala]] who had been sent to deliver the money to Sande’s sister. Bulawayo assistant coach [[Farai Mujokora]] was alleged to have sent Mvala to deliver the money. Border Strikers officials notified the police and some members in the Bulawayo City technical team were questioned by the Police after the game.<ref name="soccer">[http://www.soccer24.co.zw/2016/08/03/12093/ Bulawayo City implicated in Match fixing incident], ''Soccer24'', published: August 3, 2016, retrieved: August 5, 2016</ref>

The club won the ZIFA Southern Region Division One league in ''' 2019 ''' gaining them promotion into the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] for the ''' 2020 ''' season.<ref name="Sunday News">Mehluli Sibanda, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/promoted-teams-in-unqualified-coaches-conundrum/], ''The Sunday News'', Published: December 01, 2019, Retrieved: December 31, 2019</ref>

The club was promoted to the Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League in ''' 2015 ''' .<ref name="Chron">[http://www.chronicle.co.zw/promotion-of-bulawayo-city-fc-a-welcome-development/ Promotion of Bulawayo City FC a welcome development], ''Chronicle'', published: February 7, 2015, retrieved: August 5, 2016</ref>Bulawayo City won the Southern Region Division One League title in ''' 2015 ''' which saw them being promoted into the Premier Soccer League.<ref name="ND">Fortune Mbele, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/11/11/bcc-backs-byo-city-in-transfer-market/ BCC backs Byo City in transfer market], ''NewsDay'', published: November 11, 2015, retrieved: August 5, 2016</ref>

Bulawayo City Football Club was formed in ''' 2006 ''' .<ref name="ZPSL">[http://www.premierleague.co.zw/clubs/bulawayo-city Bulawayo City], ''ZPSL'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: August 5, 2016</ref> The club was bought by [[Bulawayo City Council]] while it was still playing in the [[Zimbabwe Football Association|Zifa]] Bulawayo Division Two League as BCC Golden Stars. The football club had started as a social club for security guards based at Luveve Parade Base . See [[Luveve Stadium]] . <ref name="Southern">Thandiwe Moyo, [http://www.southerneye.co.zw/2014/04/04/bcc-eyes-psl/ BCC eyes PSL], ''Southern Eye'', published: April 4, 2014,retrieved: August 4, 2016</ref>

'''Bulawayo City Football Club''' is a Zimbabwean club based in [[Bulawayo]]. It plays in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]. The club is owned by [[Bulawayo City Council]]. In ''' August 2016 ''' its technical staff was implicated in a match fixing scandal resulting in their suspension by the club.

