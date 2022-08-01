Difference between revisions of "Bulilimamangwe"

Bulilimamangwe is in Matabeleland South.

Government / Infrastructure

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilimamangwe North returned to Parliament:

Richard Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 16 385 votes,

Shortie Ncube of ZUM with 2 172 votes.

Turnout - 20 233 voters or 56.81 %

Bulilimamangwe South returned:

Simon Khaya-Moyo of Zanu PF with 12 151 votes,

Michael Ndawana of ZUM with 1 502 votes.

Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %