Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Bulilimamangwe"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Bulilimamangwe''' is in Matabeleland South. ==Government / Infrastructure== In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) '''Bu...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 11:40, 1 August 2022

Bulilimamangwe is in Matabeleland South.

Government / Infrastructure

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilimamangwe North returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 20 233 voters or 56.81 %

Bulilimamangwe South returned:

Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Bulilimamangwe&oldid=119297"