Difference between revisions of "Bulilimamangwe"

Bulilimamangwe is in Matabeleland South.
Government / Infrastructure
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilimamangwe North returned to Parliament:
- Richard Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 16 385 votes,
- Shortie Ncube of ZUM with 2 172 votes.
Turnout - 20 233 voters or 56.81 %
Bulilimamangwe South returned:
- Simon Khaya-Moyo of Zanu PF with 12 151 votes,
- Michael Ndawana of ZUM with 1 502 votes.
Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %