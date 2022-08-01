Difference between revisions of "Bulilimamangwe"

Pindula

* Simon Khaya-Moyo of Zanu PF with 12 151 votes,
* [[Simon Khaya Moyo|Simon Khaya-Moyo]] of Zanu PF with 12 151 votes,
 
* [[Michael Ndawana]] of ZUM with 1 502 votes.
 
* Michael Ndawana of ZUM with 1 502 votes.
 
Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %
 
Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %
  
 
Bulilimamangwe is in Matabeleland South.

Government / Infrastructure

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilimamangwe North returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 20 233 voters or 56.81 %

Bulilimamangwe South returned:

Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %

