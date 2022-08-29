* [[Pharaoh Hezekiya Tusi]] of UP with 233 votes.

* [[Cosmos Ncube]] of LPZ with 253 votes,

* [[Callistus Dube]] of ZAPU with 556 votes,

* [[Simon Khaya Moyo]] of Zanu-PF with 5 617 votes,

* [[Edward Tshotsha Moyo Mkhosi]] of MDC with 11 761 votes,

* [[Richard Ndlovu]] of Zanu-PF with 8 679 votes,

* [[Moses Mzila Ndlovu]] of MDC with 11 767 votes,

In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Bulilima-Mangwe North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Michael Ndawana]] of ZUM with 1 502 votes.

Bulilimamangwe is in Matabeleland South.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilimamangwe North returned to Parliament:

Richard Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 16 385 votes,

Shortie Ncube of ZUM with 2 172 votes.

Turnout - 20 233 voters or 56.81 %

Bulilimamangwe South returned:

Simon Khaya-Moyo of Zanu PF with 12 151 votes,

Michael Ndawana of ZUM with 1 502 votes.

Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %

