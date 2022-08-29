Pindula

[[Category:Places]]
 
Revision as of 08:22, 29 August 2022

Bulilimamangwe is in Matabeleland South.

Government / Infrastructure

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilimamangwe North returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 20 233 voters or 56.81 %

Bulilimamangwe South returned:

Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima-Mangwe North returned to Parliament:

Bulilima-Mangwe South returned:

