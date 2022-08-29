Pindula

'''Bulilima-Mangwe South''' returned:
* [[Edward Tshotsha Moyo Mkhosi]] of MDC with 11 761 votes,
* [[Edward Mkhosi|Edward Tshotsha Moyo Mkhosi]] of MDC with 11 761 votes,
 
* [[Simon Khaya Moyo]] of Zanu-PF with 5 617 votes,
 
* [[Callistus Dube]] of ZAPU with 556 votes,

Bulilimamangwe is in Matabeleland South.

Government / Infrastructure

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilimamangwe North returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 20 233 voters or 56.81 %

Bulilimamangwe South returned:

Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima-Mangwe North returned to Parliament:

Bulilima-Mangwe South returned:

