* [[Lingiwe Nyoni]] of the Constitutional Generation for Change (CGC) with 7 votes.

* [[Dalton Moyo]] of People’s Patriotic Party (PPP) with 12 votes,

* [[Kossam Ndlovu]] of Zanu PF with 315 votes,

* [[Ephraim Moyo]] of CCC with 385 votes,

In '''3 September 2022''' by-elections (Local Government) in '''Bulilima Mangwe''', returned:

* [[Pharaoh Hezekiya Tusi]] of UP with 233 votes.

Bulilimamangwe is in Matabeleland South.

Government / Infrastructure

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilimamangwe North returned to Parliament:

Richard Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 16 385 votes,

Shortie Ncube of ZUM with 2 172 votes.

Turnout - 20 233 voters or 56.81 %

Bulilimamangwe South returned:

Simon Khaya-Moyo of Zanu PF with 12 151 votes,

Michael Ndawana of ZUM with 1 502 votes.

Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima-Mangwe North returned to Parliament:

Moses Mzila Ndlovu of MDC with 11 767 votes,

Richard Ndlovu of Zanu-PF with 8 679 votes,

Bulilima-Mangwe South returned:

