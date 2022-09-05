* [[Pharaoh Hezekiya Tusi]] of UP with 233 votes.

In '''3 September 2022''' by-elections (Local Government) in '''Bulilima Mangwe''', returned: <br/>

* [[Ephraim Moyo]] of CCC with 385 votes,

* [[Dalton Moyo]] of People’s Patriotic Party (PPP) with 12 votes,

* [[Lingiwe Nyoni]] of the Constitutional Generation for Change (CGC) with 7 votes.