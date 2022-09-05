Difference between revisions of "Bulilimamangwe"
Revision as of 14:37, 5 September 2022
Bulilimamangwe is in Matabeleland South.
Government / Infrastructure
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilimamangwe North returned to Parliament:
- Richard Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 16 385 votes,
- Shortie Ncube of ZUM with 2 172 votes.
Turnout - 20 233 voters or 56.81 %
Bulilimamangwe South returned:
- Simon Khaya-Moyo of Zanu PF with 12 151 votes,
- Michael Ndawana of ZUM with 1 502 votes.
Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima-Mangwe North returned to Parliament:
- Moses Mzila Ndlovu of MDC with 11 767 votes,
- Richard Ndlovu of Zanu-PF with 8 679 votes,
Bulilima-Mangwe South returned:
- Edward Tshotsha Moyo Mkhosi of MDC with 11 761 votes,
- Simon Khaya Moyo of Zanu-PF with 5 617 votes,
- Callistus Dube of ZAPU with 556 votes,
- Cosmos Ncube of LPZ with 253 votes,
- Pharaoh Hezekiya Tusi of UP with 233 votes.
In 3 September 2022 by-elections (Local Government) in Bulilima Mangwe, returned:
Ward 1:
- Ephraim Moyo of CCC with 385 votes,
- Kossam Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 315 votes,
- Dalton Moyo of People’s Patriotic Party (PPP) with 12 votes,
- Lingiwe Nyoni of the Constitutional Generation for Change (CGC) with 7 votes.
Ward 14:
Ward 16:
- Makhadi Moyo of (CCC) with 131 votes,
- Jane Moyo of Zanu PF with 113 votes,
- Hitman Ncube of ZAPU with 34 votes.