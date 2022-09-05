Pindula

* [[Pharaoh Hezekiya Tusi]] of UP with 233 votes.  
 
In '''3 September 2022''' by-elections (Local Government) in '''Bulilima Mangwe''', returned:
In '''3 September 2022''' by-elections (Local Government) in '''Bulilima Mangwe''', returned: <br/>
 
Ward 1:
 
Ward 1:
 
* [[Ephraim Moyo]] of CCC with 385 votes,
 
Line 29: Line 29:
 
* [[Dalton Moyo]] of People’s Patriotic Party (PPP) with 12 votes,  
 
* [[Lingiwe Nyoni]] of the Constitutional Generation for Change (CGC) with 7 votes.  
 
Ward 14:
  
Ward 16:
* [[Makhadi Moyo]] of (CCC) with 131 votes,
* [[Jane Moyo]] of Zanu PF with 113 votes,
* [[Hitman Ncube]] of ZAPU with 34 votes.
  
  
Line 40: Line 45:
 
Bulilimamangwe is in Matabeleland South.

Government / Infrastructure

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilimamangwe North returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 20 233 voters or 56.81 %

Bulilimamangwe South returned:

Turnout - 15 233 or 45.67 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Bulilima-Mangwe North returned to Parliament:

Bulilima-Mangwe South returned:

In 3 September 2022 by-elections (Local Government) in Bulilima Mangwe, returned:
Ward 1:

Ward 14:

Ward 16:

